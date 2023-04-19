Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

