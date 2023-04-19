Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bridgford Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208. The company has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.52. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.31.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 17.34%.
Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.
