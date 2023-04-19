Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208. The company has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.52. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 17.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.00% of Bridgford Foods worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

