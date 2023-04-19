Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

BWBBP stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. 3,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Bridgewater Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

