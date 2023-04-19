Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:BLIN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

