Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,017.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Brenntag stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69.
About Brenntag
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
