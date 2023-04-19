Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,017.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69.

About Brenntag

Featured Articles

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

