Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

