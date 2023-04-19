Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.
FirstEnergy Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.