Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 11,755 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

