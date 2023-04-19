Breakwater Capital Group Invests $338,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NKE opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

