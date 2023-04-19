Breakwater Capital Group Invests $262,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

ETN opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

