Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 3,982 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

