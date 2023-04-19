Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXN. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 100,942 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXN opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

