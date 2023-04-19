Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading Up 2.1%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 19,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 919,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

