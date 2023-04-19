Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $56.00. The stock traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 820784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSX. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

