Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.21. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 146,043 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BORR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 5,625,213 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,642.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,021 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,321,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,178,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

