BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. 93,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,786. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,009,981. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.