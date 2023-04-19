BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,529 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,324 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

