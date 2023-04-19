BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power
In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
American Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 449,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
Featured Articles
