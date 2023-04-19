BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,824,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

