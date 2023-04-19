BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amphenol by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,936,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,635,000 after acquiring an additional 559,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. 1,505,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

