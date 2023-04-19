BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 10,708 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.