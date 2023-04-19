BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading 0.3% Higher

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.86 and last traded at C$14.85. Approximately 2,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.80.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.30.

BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

