BMO Capital Markets Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,225.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $26.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.27. 5,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $664.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.44. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $439.80 and a one year high of $702.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

