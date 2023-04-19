Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

