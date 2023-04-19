Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 155,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,813. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

