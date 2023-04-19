Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 40.7% in March

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BCX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 155,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,813. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.