BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BKCC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.1% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 64,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120,394 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

