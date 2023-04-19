Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 189,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.