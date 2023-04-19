BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 511,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.