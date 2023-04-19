BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 243,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.