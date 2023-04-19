Bitcoin Cash Price Up 5.4% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $133.18 or 0.00441052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $111.21 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00121805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,368,681 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.