Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Stock Performance

BNOX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,153. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

Bionomics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.