Biogen Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.76.

Shares of BIIB opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.29. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

