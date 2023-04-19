Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 30.5% in March

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 241,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $29,300.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at $359,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at $359,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,379,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,151,764.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,366 shares of company stock worth $43,859 over the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Biodesix by 30.8% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 558,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.47. Biodesix has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 741.60% and a negative net margin of 171.27%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

