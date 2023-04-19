Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Biocept Price Performance
Biocept stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
Featured Articles
