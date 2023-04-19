BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioCardia Trading Down 2.9 %

BCDA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 25,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCardia Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

