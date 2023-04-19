Bilfinger SE (BFLBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of BFLBY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Maintenance Europe, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Maintenance Europe segment includes the six regions Engineering and Maintenance United Kingdom, Nordics, Belgium/Netherlands, Germany, Austria/Switzerland, and Poland.

