Bilfinger SE (BFLBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Bilfinger Price Performance
Shares of BFLBY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.
Bilfinger Company Profile
