Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Sells A$504,000.00 in Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Jocelyn Bennett sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total value of A$504,000.00 ($338,255.03).

Besra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Besra Gold

Besra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, focuses on the exploration for, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 97.8% interest in the Bau gold project located in Sarawak, East Malaysia. Besra Gold Inc was incorporated in 1951 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

