Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Sells A$504,000.00 in Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Jocelyn Bennett sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15), for a total value of A$504,000.00 ($338,255.03).
Besra Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Besra Gold
