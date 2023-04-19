Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.
