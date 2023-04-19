Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Up 67.6% in March

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

BLCM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,747. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.