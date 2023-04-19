Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Down 2.4%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 18,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 52,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Bell Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

