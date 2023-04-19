Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.20 ($48.04) and last traded at €43.87 ($47.68). Approximately 137,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.49 ($47.27).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.50 ($45.11) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

