Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.40

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.40 ($59.13) and traded as high as €61.55 ($66.90). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €61.36 ($66.70), with a volume of 1,610,197 shares traded.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.44 and a 200 day moving average of €54.49.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

