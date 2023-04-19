Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,109.3 days.
Basic-Fit Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BSFFF opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
