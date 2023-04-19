Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983,295 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barclays by 1,934.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 159,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 175,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 242,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.