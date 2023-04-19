BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Up 4.9%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 368,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,037,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 175.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares during the period.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

