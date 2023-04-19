Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 109,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,494,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 57.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

