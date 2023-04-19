Bank of America Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $105.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

ELF stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

