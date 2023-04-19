Bank of America Cuts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $87.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $95.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,144,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

