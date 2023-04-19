Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,051,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 6,903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,613.1 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.