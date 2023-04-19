Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,051,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 6,903,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,613.1 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (BBAJF)
