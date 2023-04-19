Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 952,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 848,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

