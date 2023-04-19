Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

